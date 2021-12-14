Jennifer N. Pritzker Acquires 1,000 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.09. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 291,512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 207,211 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,826,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,797,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.