Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $90.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,763.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.