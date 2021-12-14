JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Up 4.4%

JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

JD Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, JD Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage, investment, and insurance services. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits.

