JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €23.80 by Barclays

Barclays set a €23.80 ($26.74) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.20 ($27.19) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.43) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.62 ($25.41).

Shares of DEC stock opened at €23.08 ($25.93) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($41.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.39.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

