Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,372 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.79% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

QLTA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.21. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,869. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $58.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.35.

