Janet Risi Field Purchases 7,275 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MEG opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.34. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 48.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 131.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 118.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.16.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

