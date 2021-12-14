Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Down 2%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.94. Approximately 88,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 150,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.41 million and a PE ratio of 5.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.94.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$51.31 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.