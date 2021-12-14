Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Lowered to GBX 290

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on J. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.23) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 309 ($4.08).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

