Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Lifted by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,974. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

