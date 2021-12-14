Jabodon PT Co. Purchases New Shares in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Singular Genomics Systems makes up 0.5% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $84,717,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at $20,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Shares of OMIC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,173. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.