Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges Sells 426 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

