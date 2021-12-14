J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $149,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 702,555 shares of company stock worth $37,294,240. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Pinterest stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.