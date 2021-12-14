J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $338,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.