J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 6.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 6.9% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after buying an additional 1,106,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,305,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

