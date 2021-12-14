J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.2682 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

