J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 182 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $178.88 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $107.96 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $165.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

