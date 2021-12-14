J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.61. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Claire Spofford purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $81,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,713.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,750 shares of company stock worth $189,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 720.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

