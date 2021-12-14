J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.61. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $24.50.
In other news, CEO Claire Spofford purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $81,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,713.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,750 shares of company stock worth $189,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
J.Jill Company Profile
J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.
