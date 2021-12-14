IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $67.83

IXICO plc (LON:IXI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.83 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 57.56 ($0.76). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.78), with a volume of 42,809 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.41 million and a PE ratio of 21.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

About IXICO (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.