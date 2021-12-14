Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to post $32.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.58 million and the lowest is $32.40 million. Iteris posted sales of $28.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $134.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.46 million to $134.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $145.11 million to $147.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 218,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.05. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $163.82 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

