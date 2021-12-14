iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) was up 5% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $54.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. iTeos Therapeutics traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.22. Approximately 717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 299,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,325,694.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,660 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,666,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

