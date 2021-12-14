Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Holdings Trimmed by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,625 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.77% of Itamar Medical worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITMR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at about $633,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the second quarter valued at $56,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 56.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 211,420 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $495.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itamar Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

