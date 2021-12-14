iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

