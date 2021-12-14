iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

IHF stock opened at $276.81 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $225.88 and a 1 year high of $283.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.74.

