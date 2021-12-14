iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYC. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,585 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,658,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88.

