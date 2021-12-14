iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.