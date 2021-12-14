iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $467.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

