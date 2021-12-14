iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 70.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $222.54 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

