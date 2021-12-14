iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $258.94 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $205.58 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.09 and a 200-day moving average of $249.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.