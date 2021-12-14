iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,054,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $258.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.58 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

