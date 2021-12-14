iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.35

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 28391392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.