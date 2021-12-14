iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.05

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 69499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

