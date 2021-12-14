iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 599,000 shares, a growth of 198.9% from the November 15th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,610 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,215,000 after acquiring an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.70.

