iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $177,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 115.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 110,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.25 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

