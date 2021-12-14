iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,476 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,500,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.82. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $120.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

