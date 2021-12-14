Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

