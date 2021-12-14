Investors Research Corp Acquires 856 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

SCHP stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

