Investors Purchase High Volume of CPS Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,687 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,059% compared to the typical daily volume of 318 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 80,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,393. The company has a market cap of $60.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.46. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CPS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

