Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,767 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 841% compared to the average daily volume of 294 call options.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 302.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 573,719 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $9,662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after buying an additional 470,115 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after buying an additional 443,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after buying an additional 432,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.