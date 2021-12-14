Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ingredion (INGR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) recently:

12/8/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

12/6/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

12/1/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

11/25/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

11/23/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

11/23/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/16/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

11/9/2021 – Ingredion is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

11/3/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.

11/3/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

11/2/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.35. The stock had a trading volume of 470,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,938. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Ingredion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.9% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

