Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AutoZone (AZO)

12/9/2021 – AutoZone had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

12/8/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AutoZone has been generating record revenues since 23 consecutive years and the trend is expected to continue. AutoZone's high-quality products, store-expansion initiatives and omni-channel efforts to improve customer shopping experience are boosting the company’s market share. Ramp up of e-commerce efforts, solid reputation of the Duralast brand and maintenance of competitive pricing are supporting the company’s growth. However, the opening of new stores will strain the firm’s near-term financials and operating margins. AutoZone’s stretched balance sheet also raises concerns. The global chip crunch, which is currently wreaking havoc on the auto industry, is a major headwind for the auto retailer. Rising commodity prices amid chip crisis is putting pressure on gross margins. Thus, the stock is viewed as a cautious bet.”

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,986.10 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,028.66. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,824.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,649.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

