Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases 224 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $197.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.