Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

