Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys 66 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.7% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $917.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $915.93 and a 200-day moving average of $898.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.