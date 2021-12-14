Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 108,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

