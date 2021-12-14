Invesco Ltd. Sells 324,752 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vuzix news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

