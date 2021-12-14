Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,954 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Farmland Partners worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 334,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,481,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at $2,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.65 million, a PE ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 7,325 shares of company stock worth $88,923 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

