Invesco Ltd. Purchases 26,268 Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LOMA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

