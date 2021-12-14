Invesco Ltd. Has $457,000 Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFST stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFST. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 5,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $149,119.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $542,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

