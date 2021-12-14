Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of UFP Technologies worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $75.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

