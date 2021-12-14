Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:IVA opened at $13.24 on Monday. Inventiva has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $19.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares during the period.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

